Copy of Mzvee’s ‘1030’ Album bought for GHC30,000 at star-studded concert

MzVee 30 ALBUM MzVee, Musician

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian songstress, Mzvee, organized the 1030 Experience concert on Saturday night following a successful release of her fifth studio album dubbed the ‘1030’ Album.

The concert took place at the Front Back lounge located at Osu in Accra.

It was a star-studded affair as many of the respected personalities in the music and entertainment space made their way there to support Mzvee.

A lot of renowned business minds were also there to enjoy the ten-track album Mzvee has released and have a good time as well.

The likes of Becca, Efya, Stonebwoy, Eno Barony, and Gyakie, mounted the stage to perform to the delight of patrons.

One copy of the new album was also bought for Ghc30K by three gentlemen who were at the concert as a way of supporting the craft of the ‘Come And See My Moda’ hitmaker.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GHANA'S LIVE UPDATE KING???? (@ronnieiseverywhere_official)

