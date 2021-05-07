Coronavirus: Effutu Traditional Council cancels Aboakyer festival

The popular Aboakyer festival is celebrated on the first Saturday in May

The Effutu Traditional Council has canceled this year’s Aboakyer festival because of Covid-19 protocols.

This was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



The festival is a bushbuck hunting festival celebrated by the people of Winneba in the Central region.



The popular Aboakyer festival is celebrated on the first Saturday in May.



On the first day of the festival, the two Asafo companies (warrior groups) in Winneba take part in a hunting expedition.

The first troop to catch a live bushbuck from the forest and present it to the chiefs and people at a colorful durbar is declared winner and is highly regarded for bravery.



The bushbuck is sacrificed and this signifies the start of the Aboakyer festival.



The festival is used also to receive a productive harvest and spiritual guidance from their gods for the coming year.