Coronavirus: Experimental substances shouldn’t be forced on people - Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian musician, Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni speaks against mandatory vaccination

Rocky Dawuni says mandatory vaccination is a violation of basic human rights



Ministry of Health to kick start compulsory vaccination in 2022



Ghana's two-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni, has kicked against the new directive by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) that Ghanaians travelling outside the country will mandatorily take the COVID-19 jab.



The award-winning Reggae artiste in a tweet dated December 16 stated that forcing the people (Ghanaians) to take an "experimental substance is a violation of their basic human right and an affront to every principle of



democracy."

"We did not fight for our independence only to hand it to the bidding of new economic masters. The slippery slope of global tyranny and fascism are not obvious when fear is used as an instrument of complicity.



On December 9, the Ghana Health Service issued a statement on new guidelines towards the fight against the pandemic.



A part of the statement read: “All persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine. All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from midnight of 12 December 2021 are exempted. However, they would be vaccinated on arrival at the airport."



After that communication, Dr Aboagye Dacosta, the director of health promotion at the GHS, in an interview on Asaase Breakfast Show also noted that effective January 2022, the Ministry of Health will kick start COVID-19 compulsory vaccination for Ghanaians in the country.



“Currently, we are not doing any mandatory vaccinations. We have declared the month of December as the month of vaccination and this month of December intends to give the population enough opportunity to get vaccinated… So, before we come to the compulsory vaccinations which will kick start in January which the minister will announce the date; all these modalities will be in place so that peoples rights are respected," said Dr Dacosta on Wednesday, December 15.

The decision has evoked reactions from a section of the public. While some have welcomed it, others have mounted strong opposition to it.















