Coronavirus brought the spotlight on Kumasi - Phaize

Rapper Phaize

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Kumasi based artiste Phaize on Saturday, June 26th revealed on Power FM that Coronavirus brought some good tidings to the Kumasi entertainment industry.

The rapper who was a guest on Power Jam with DJ Chakka made this bold statement when he was asked about the state of Kumasi entertainment industry prior to their recent rise in activities.



“I think earlier, before Corona ,we didn’t have the attention until Corona broke out in Ghana... It brought the spotlight on us,” Phaize said.



However, Phaize also mentioned the lack of event centres in Kumasi as being one of the reasons most Kumasi based musicians travel to the south to seek some form of validation to put them on the big stages.

“...but we lack venues for big shows and big push," he said.



The rapper us out with a newie titled Jah Jehova which features singer Fameye.



