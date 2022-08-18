Coronavirus changed music consumption, marketing – Boomplay GM Lyza

Elizabeth is the General Manager of Boomplay Ghana and Artiste Manager of rapper Bryan the Mensah

The General Manager of Boomplay Ghana, Elizabeth Ntiamoah, popularly known as Lyza, has stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people consume and market music.

She said this at the maiden edition of ‘The Showbiz Conference’ which took place on Thursday, 11 August 2022.



Sharing her observation on how music fans consumed music in 2020, especially on her company’s app, she said: “When COVID hit, our numbers actually declined even though people were mostly on their phones or at home.”



“Before 2020, in 2019, [for instance], as usual, we did our end-of-year recap and noticed that people listen to songs the most when they are on their way to work or on their way back from work,” she recounted.



However due to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns, “we were all stuck at home. Nobody was going to work. Nobody was going to the gym where people would play their playlists or listen to music.”



On new consumer preferences, she noted: “Even though people were on their phones and using the internet, we were in competition with video content. There was Netflix and there was TikTok. So, short videos and movies were mainly what people were enjoying and if you were a family with children, you’re pretty much giving your phone to your kids to watch something on YouTube.”



Music creators also changed, she observed.

“Artistes were not dropping [music] as quickly as they [usually] would. People had planned to drop their albums but everything had to be shifted back because marketing [for these projects] includes going out, maybe doing a listening session.”



In the crisis, music creators “adopted certain strategies. You’d have to do maybe a [Twitter] Spaces or you would have to just do a short video. Everybody, pretty much, became an influencer.”



Revealing more of Boomplay’s observations on the music consumption scene in the thick of the pandemic, Lyza stated people started gravitating towards the classics, “old songs. Things they were already used to and also very mellow types of songs.”



On the current trend of consumers as the world attempts to get back to normal times, the music executive added, “the numbers are growing day by day. Still, people have adopted short videos and I see that’s impacted how music is consumed now.”



With 60 million active users, Boomplay is the most popular music streaming service in Africa.



The Showbiz Conference was organized by Boomplay and 3Entertainment.