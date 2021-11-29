Coronavirus won’t be problematic like it was last year - Blakk Cedi

Blakk Cedi

Ghanaian artiste manager and event organizer, Blakk Cedi, has affirmed that the global pandemic COVID-19 would not be a headache for event organizers in Ghana this year as compared to the previous year.

He believes the country was privileged to have been given the green light for events to be hosted, however, he emphasized the regular precautionary measures necessary would still be adhered to.



Speaking in a discussion on YFM’s YHavoc Twitter space dubbed, ‘Creating Memories: The major events this December’, Blakk Cedi told Rev. Erskine, “Honestly, I don’t think Covid would be too much an issue for event organizers. We’ve been lucky to be allowed to carry on with our events. Unfortunately for other countries, they’re still not allowed to go ahead with their events, so we’re very fortunate. It wouldn’t be something that would be too much for us to do. If you also care about the people attending your concert, then you’d definitely put in measures to take care of them. So I entreat everybody to follow the regulations.”

The event organizer for the Gold Coast Carnival further revealed some prominent Ghanaian artistes who would be performing at the event. They included Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni and the female artiste of the moment, Gyakie.



He emphasized that the main goal of the Gold Coast Carnival is to push local artistes on the world map and to promote the Ghanaian style.