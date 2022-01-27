Corruption: Stop blaming the system - KKD

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, Media Brands Specialist

Media Brands Specialist, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD has reiterated that it is high time we stop blaming the system and start being responsible.

Following the report of Malawi’s President, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera dissolving his Cabinet over alleged corruption, KKD indicated that people make the system, hence people in charge must take responsibility instead of blaming others or the system.



“We must blame ourselves but not the system,” he noted.



He said everyone can make a difference and it is time to begin to have the bad nuts account for their actions, while the good ones are accorded some recognition.

”Regardless of the system one must be punished when wrong,” he noted.



KKD said President Chakwera dissolving his Cabinet is a good initiative hence the highest most powerful must be held responsible.



“Like ‘galamsey’, if you go and catch the boys who are washing the sand, you are not changing anything. You need to catch the people who are funding the boys washing the sand,” he posited.