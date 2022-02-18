Cost of data killing us - Nikki Samonas laments

Actress Nikki Samonas

Actress Nikki Samonas is currently looking for someone who can buy or provide her with unlimited data that will last for a lifetime.



Nikki just like many Ghanaians has decried the high cost of mobile data by telecommunication networks in the country.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on February 17, she noted that the money that goes into purchasing data daily is killing her.

"Please Someone should just dash me 1,000000 billion data to last me my entire life in this country. Wifi+phone. I am tayad. Data networks are killing us," she tweeted.



Reacting to her post, a lot of Twitter users also lamented the amount of monies Telcos charge for their data packages which don't last for the estimated period.



A handler, @LowKey_Hey shared his experience: "Monthly data of 50ghc data nor dey fit reach a week sef? Like wtf? Do u know how difficult it is to come by 50ghc in this Accra?"



Another @KwasinKwesi also shared the experience of Nikki Samonas by calling out the various telcos.



He wrote: "Aswear the mobile networks dey milk wanna data oo."

A third, @WeDam_ had this to say: "Welcome to Ghana, where we buy weekly data bundle everyday."



