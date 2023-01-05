6
Menu
Entertainment

‘Cost of data preventing Ghanaians from streaming our songs’ – Wendy Shay cries out

Video Archive
Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has established that the high cost of data in the country is one of the factors that inhibit Ghanaians from streaming their songs.

She said artistes in Ghana usually record low music streams as compared to their peers in other African countries.

Describing the situation as worrying, Wendy Shay said celebrities must endeavor to use their influence to channel this particular concern to the appropriate authorities.

“I have realized that data is extremely expensive in Ghana. I have conducted research and realized that East African countries have less cost of data. When you go on their YouTube and other streaming sites you’d realize they have a lot of streams.

“I think we should find the right way to address this problem as celebrities. We need to use our influence to tackle this problem because even foreigners complain about it a lot. That is why a lot of musicians in Ghana don’t have a large number of music streams in Ghana as compared to other African countries currently,” she told Accra FM’s, Nana Romeo.

Touching on the other factors that prevent Ghanaian musicians from gathering enough streams on digital platforms, Wendy Shay identified that most fans resort to downloading from other websites.

“I think Ghanaians are now gradually getting used to streams. They should stop downloading the songs from YouTube and other places. They should also try and register on these streaming sites. That’s the means through which we can also feed ourselves,” she maintained.

Watch the video below:



EB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop Owusu Bempah on false prophecies about me – Chief Imam tells IGP, others
Replace Kennedy Agyapong with Stephen Ntim – NPP group pleads with Nana Addo
National Cathedral spent GH¢790,000 from US fundraiser on 2 Kempinski symposia - Ablakwa alleges
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Related Articles: