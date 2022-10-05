Counsellor Lutterodt Foundation wins prestigious Award in America

Counselor Lutterodt pictured with Miss Ofran

Over the weekend, Counselor George Lutterodt disclosed that his Non-Governmental Organisation, The Counselor Lutterodt Foundation, led by one Miss Ofran, has won an award in the United States of America.

The controversial counsellor in an interview with GhanaWeb mentioned that the prestigious award scheme recognised their female president for her humanitarian work for society.



“The president of this foundation who was appointed in 2019 as the chairperson and the president of the organisation in the United States of America. Miss Yaa Ofran happens to win the first award of the foundation in this year's 11th Edition of the 3G Media Awards.



“One of the biggest awards schemes in the United States of America. It recognised the Humanitarian Services that this woman has been doing, and based on it, they decided to acknowledge her by giving her an award and the foundation as a whole.”



As per Mr Lutterodt, the association in 2021 was also recognised with a citation and two honours that were presented to the president and executive president in NewYork.



“This happens to be the second award to be received in America, A citation of Honour was received the last year 2021, in November in new jersey for our humanitarian service and this year the President and the Chairperson have also won the humanitarian award on behalf of the foundation.

“This took place in New York on October 1, 2022. We are grateful to God and thankful to organisers and Miss Yaa Ofran the award winner,” he added.



Background



The Counselor Lutterodt Foundation was established in 2015 and gained recognition in the United States with the Revenue Authority to have the 501C tax clearance identification.



The tax-paying, non-governmental organization, was set up to help the needy, people living with cerebral palsy, diabetes, asthma, and mother and child support. The foundation aims at helping to build a better health situation in Ghana and beyond.



ADA/BOG