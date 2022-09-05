Counsellor Lutterodt encourages women to enhance their bodies

Counsellor George Lutteordt

Counsellor George Lutteordt has encouraged women to enhance their bodies if it makes them feel better about themselves.

His comments come after gospel musician, Empress Gifty, came under fire for exposing her body in ways that many consider alien to the Christian morals.



Speaking on Okay FM, the relationship expert mentioned that when women have problems with certain areas of their bodies, they should enhance them.



“Any woman listening to me who didn't use to take care of herself very well, if your tummy is folded on top of each other, your buttocks is flat, and your breast doesn't look enticing.



“If God blesses you with a good man to marry and you have some money, go and fix your buttocks, go and fix your breast,” he said.



Delving into Empress Gifty’s attire at the ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Festival, he insinuated that he didn't have any problem with the clothes that the gospel stars wore for the carnival.

According to him, the female songstress had told him that she had enhanced her body which he commended her for.



“Empress Gifty didn't expose anything. The attire she wore, that's how they wear it. Empress Gifty sells things and she was wearing her size. The attire isn't a loose dress. Before Gifty fixed her buttocks, she used to wear a size 10 but after enhancing her buttocks, she wears a size 12.



“She did what wives of important men do, she told me on Peace FM. She told me she fixed her body on authority. We are not shy about her buttocks enhancement because it suits her,” he added.







