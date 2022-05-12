Counsellor discusses roles of a mother to her children

Relationship and Marriage Counsellor, Catherine Onwioduokit

Relationship and Marriage Counsellor, Catherine Onwioduokit, has shared some responsibilities a mother should take up to ensure holistic growth in children.

She mentioned that being a mother is not easy and comes with lots of responsibilities, hence, women should not rush into wanting to be mothers just because they want to have a child. “In later years, it may give you untold pain if you go on that path.”



She believes that it is the responsibility of Godly mothers to take good care of every child.



Speaking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv Ghana’s Christian Connect show, Madam Catherine said, “When you birth a person and you don’t take responsibility for them, you may just birth trouble for yourself.”



“One of the responsibilities of a mother is to play the role of a comforter. Being a comforter is when a person is broken, wounded and all those negative emotions well up, your role as a mother is not to join the destructive bandwagon through verbal abuse or actions that are detrimental to growth emotionally, psychologically spiritually, mentally, and all that but rather give your children peace.”



She added, “things may happen to your children and they may not be bold enough depending on the atmosphere they were brought up in to walk up to you and explain maybe out of fear of what you will do to them so you need all these to be able to play the role of a mother.”

She however mentioned mothers should be sensitive enough to perceive the atmosphere of their children in order to comfort them accordingly.



She further noted that mothers should not expose their children and also not forget their needs.



“Needs are not just physical, needs are emotional and psychological because God is three in one. God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit and man created as a tripartite being has the soul, spirit, and body, just as God takes care of us and does not forget our needs, you as a mother can’t also forget anything about your child,” she stated.



Madam Catherine advised mothers to pay particular attention to their children and also provide them with their necessary needs.