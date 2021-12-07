Court adjourns Shatta and Medikal's case to January 25

Shatta Wale and Medikal court case adjourned

Lawyers of Shatta and Medikal convince court to adjourn case

The artistes return to court in January 25



Shatta and Medikal arrested for using social media to cause fear and panic



The Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the case of musicians Shatta Wale, Medikal and the three accomplices of the dancehall artiste to January 25, 2022.



Lawyers for the accused persons during the court hearing pleaded with the court to give their clients some time since it was drawing near to the festive season so they can spend time with their families.

Judge Emmanuel Essando who was the presiding judge for the case adjourned the case after listening to their lawyers and asked the court to chase one additional person who is yet to be arrested by the police.



Shatta Wale and three others - Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator - were arrested on October 19, 2021, are standing trial for a gunshot prank.



The Dancehall musician and his team members on October 18, 2021, allegedly published that the singer had been shot by some unknown gunmen and was receiving treatment at an unidentified medical facility.



Medikal, on the other hand, is also expected to appear before the court for brandishing a gun on social media and has besides pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition.