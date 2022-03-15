Court adjourns case involving Funny Face to April 25

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, alias Funny face

Source: GNA

A Kaneshie District Court has adjourned to April 25, 2022, the case of Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, aka, Funny face, who is accused of threatening to kill his "baby mama" and commit suicide.

The matter was adjourned because the Magistrate, Oheneba Kuffour, was said to be attending a course.



Funny Face is charged for threat of death.



His plea was reserved by the Court.

He is on a GH20,000 bail with two sureties and is to report to the Police twice a week.



The 40-year old Comedian has undergone psychiatric examination as ordered by the Court.