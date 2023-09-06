Court fixes new date for Seun Kuti’s arraignment

Seun Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti's arraignment has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 by a Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos.

The case was postponed on Monday, September 4, because Chief Magistrate Adeola Olaunbosun, the judge presiding over it, was ill.



The case has now been postponed a total of four times.



Recall that on May 13, 2023, the previous Inspector General of Police Usman Baba ordered the singer's arrest for attacking a police officer in uniform on the Third Mainland Bridge which resulted in the singer being apprehended.

The son of Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti defended himself by alleging through his Instagram Story that a police officer attempted to kill him but chose not to press charges.



Seun Kuti was hauled into custody, shackled, and transferred to the state CID in Panti, Yaba for an investigation, but on May 23, after satisfying the terms of his bail, he was freed.