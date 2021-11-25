Court orders arrest of Ohemaa Jackie

Ohemaa Jackie

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Jacklin Sarfo Gyamfua known popularly as Ohemaa Jackie.

According to a report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the arrest warrant was granted after the Gospel Musician failed to appear before the court in a fraud case that has been brought against her.



It would be recalled that Ohemaa Jackie was arrested and remanded for a week in September 2021 when a market woman who she had defrauded to the tune of GHC 150, 000 sued her.



According to reports on the issue, the woman was defrauded under the pretext of securing her an Italian passport and resident identity cards after she had contacted Ohemaa Jackie on her willingness to relocate to Italy with her infant daughter.



Ohemaa Jackie who was running an advertisement on her Facebook page of being able to secure a visa to any country in the European Union (EU) is said to have given out two account numbers Afuah Serwaa Dwamena and another Bank account bearing the name of Lord Men's Enterprise where monies amounting to €24,000 were supposed t be paid to.

The Market woman is said to have paid €21,000 into the accounts she was provided with but Ohemaa Jackie later provided two forged Italian Passports and two forged Italian Resident Identity Cards for the complainant and her infant daughter.



On March 30, 2021, the prosecutor said the complainant presented the Italian passports at the Kotoka International Airport to travel outside the country and was apprehended on the basis that the passports presented were fake.



The complaint was lodged to the Police leading to the gospel musician’s arrest on September 8.