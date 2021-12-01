Court orders family to keep custody of Akuapem Poloo’s son

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapeem poloo'

Court hands over Akuapem Poloo’s son to family

Akuapem Poloo jailed



Akuapem Poloo’s appeal dismissed



The Accra High Court has ordered Akuapem Poloo’s family to keep custody of her 8-year-old son after a 90-day jail sentence was slapped on the socialite.



The court instructed that Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu be handed over to a competent person to take care him while his mother, Akuapem Poloo, goes to serve her 90-day jail sentence.



The instructions were part of the court’s ruling whiles dismissing an appeal filed by Poloo to challenge the 90-day jail term earlier handed to her on April 16 2021.



In an ruling today, December 1, 2021, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.

“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Aryee said.



Justice Aryee added that in the absence of the convict, Akuapem Poloo’s child should be given to any competent person in the family to take care of.



Meanwhile, Poloo has sent a touching ‘Goodbye message’ to her son as she begins her jail term.



In what was meant to be her last post, she shared a picture on social media with the caption;



“Son I love you and God is with you always you know. Be good till mummy comes back. God is in control always.”



