Court orders the release of Funny Face’s mobile phone

Kaneshie District Court has ordered the release of Funny Face’s mobile phone which has allegedly been in police custody for a while now.



This was after Funny Face prayed the court to be granted access to his phone to enable him to fulfill his obligations as an ambassador to some brands.



According to the comic actor, he currently has a contract with Lan T Soya Milk which requires him to promote their products via social media.

Funny also pleaded with the court to permit him to promote his upcoming album titled ‘Aseda’ via social media.



The prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare, on the other hand, challenged Funny Face’s plea, adding that investigations are still ongoing and as such, the phone would be needed.



But after listening to both sides, the court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour ordered the immediate release of Funny Face’s mobile phone to him.



The case has however been adjourned to January 4, 2022.



It can be recalled that the comedian was previously granted bail worth the sum of GHC20, 000 with two sureties.