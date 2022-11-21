0
Court throws out election petition against Fantana’s mother

Fantana And Mother White.png Ghanaian singer, Fantana and her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fantana’s mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who doubles as the MP for Jomoro Constituency has won the election petition case against her eligibility as an elected MP over her alleged Ivorian citizenship.

At a court hearing on November 21, 2022, the MP was pronounced eligible and this was on the basis that she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship.

Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere who presided over the case at the Sekondi High Court dismissed the petition.

Background

It can be recalled that sometime in 2021, one Joshua Emuah Kofie challenged the eligibility of Dorcas Affo-Toffey who contested as an NDC MP for the Jomoro constituency.

According to the applicant, the MP holds multiple nationalities including American and Ivorian citizenships, an act, which breaches the 1992 Constitution.

