Covid-19 made me appreciate teachers more – M3nsa

Covid provided M3nsa an opportunity to know his children in a different way

Ghanaian producer, rapper, singer, and filmmaker M3nsa, has disclosed how Covid-19 changed some aspects of his life.

According to him, Covid provided an opportunity for him to get to know his children in a different way and also find a new appreciation for teachers because they always had to be at home.



In an exclusive interview with Akosua Hanson on Y107.9FM’s ‘YLounge Show’, M3nsa said,



“They were always in school and spent so much time with teachers, and when they just come home, you give them food, and they go back to sleep, so I really found a new appreciation for teachers.”



He emphasized that the period also gave him the chance to discover his kids in a different way and also spend real time with them.



“They got to know my quirks and the things that upset me, what brings us together, and I must say that was one of the most prolific things in my brain,” he said.

He noted that Covid-19 allowed him to stop a lot of things he was doing earlier.



“How to also build on the concept and let it last as long as it can. That was another thing I really took my time to understand. So that’s where we are now,” he mentioned.



