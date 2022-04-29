Smallgod, music producer and artist

Popular Ghanaian socialite, music producer and artiste, Smallgod, has given a detailed description of how frustrated the outbreak of COVID-19 inspired his ‘Building Bridges’ album.

The producer, in an interview with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of your Lyfe on Y107.9FM, said ‘Building Bridges’, was one of the biggest albums released during the Covid era, which featured huge artistes from all around Africa.



“The vision was just bringing people together. As I always say, Covid was a gift and a case at the same time. When Covid hit, I was just in my room pulling out the hair that I don’t even have, thinking about what was happening. I was talking to my friends, artistes, movie stars and everyone was just crying in their room because nothing was happening”, he said.

He added, “There was no shows or anything, therefore, I had to figure it out and find the answer. If I say I’m Smallgod, I had to find the answer. Everyone was praying to God but there were also some people on my phone screaming and I had to do something”.



According to Smallgod, this was when he decided to make use of his phone and the connections he had in his contacts to put together ‘Building Bridges’ because if DJ Khalid could do something during that period, then it meant he could do something too because just like DJ Khalid, he equally had one head.