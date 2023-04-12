Cowards hide behind foolishness to mishave - Blakk Rasta fires Bryan Achempong

Ghanaian musician and radio show host, Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician and radio show host, Blakk Rasta, has called Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, a coward who hides behind foolishness to misbehave after the politician said his political party will never hand over to the opposition party.

Blakk Rasta, who hosts the show "Taxi Driver," expressed his disappointment saying Acheampong's remark was promoting violence and was demonic.



He stated, "These cowards hide behind this foolishness and misbehave every time, and I am hurt. How can a whole party come out and support this demonic talk? You have an equal measure of violence, and people are happy about it."



He added, "If they are violent, we are also violent. Oh, let us send you to Somalia, where there is violence, so we can check your level of violence. Can we take you to Ukraine because that is where we need violence? Go there!"



Blakk Rasta further accused Acheampong of behaving like a coward and living in a fool's paradise, saying, "Maybe he is politically drunk and his senses are not working."



He also mocked Acheampong's two-week course with the American Air Force, stating that just because America is considered almighty, any training from them does not guarantee success in all situations.

Blakk Rasta reminded Acheampong and others who support violence that it is not the solution to any problem and that violence only leads to more violence and destruction.



He concluded, "I remember the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I remember the bombing at Pearl Harbour. I remember Vietnam, where America lost right from the top to the bottom. I remember, and I know as a historian, that America does not always win. America is not God."



Background



on April 8, 2023, former Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, stated categorically that the governing New Patriotic Party would do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



He emphasized that the NPP was not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and his party would go to the election fully prepared.

Speaking to party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Acheampong stressed that "We would have shown NDC that we had the men if they had wanted to intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It would not have happened that we would have handed over power to NDC. We would have used any means for NPP to stay in power."





