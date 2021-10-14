Cozy photo of Nana Ama Mcbrown and husband pops up

Nana Ama McBrowon and her husband, Maxwell Mensah

Source: ghpage

New photos sighted online suggest Nana Ama Mcbrown has fully recovered from her hand injury, the main cause for her prolonged break from hosting the United Showbiz programme on UTV.

The star actress and presenter is back and looking all good and strong as new photos seen online indicates.



In the said photo, her husband Maxwell Mensah is seen holding her waist posing for the camera with both of them looking happy and enjoying their moments.



It can be recalled that Mcbrown recently revealed that her wounds from an accident that occurred on the N1 Highway sometime in 2013 had resurfaced.



The actress flew to Germany to undergo a surgery to correct the fracture in her arm.

“Eight years ago I had an accident at Lapaz that if not for God, I may not have been alive by now or could have even lost an arm by this time but by the grace of God, doctors in Ghana helped to treat my hand fracture,” the actress earlier explained.



Take a look at the photo below;



