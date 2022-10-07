Create a name for your music style; set the trend – Reggie Rockstone to Black Sherif

Reggie Rockstone and Black Sherif

Calling Ghanaian rap sensation Black Sherif his son, legendary rap musician Reggie Rockstone has advised the former to create a unique name for his music style.

“When you listen to my son Black Sherif, he doesn’t do Afrobeats, the music is also not exactly Hiplife, he is clearly moving in his own lane,” Mr Rockstone observed.



“You can see how the world [is receiving him]” he noted.



“So me, I’ve always said this, I don’t chase trends, I create trends,” he stated matter-of-factly before he added: “When others are making music in this direction, I’m going in the other direction.”



As if to indicate how challenging the trendsetter’s path is, he said, “Slowly, you [the audience] will see or notice it. And that’s how I move. It’s a fact.”



Black Sherif is “amazing. He is keeping to his lane,” the serial hitmaker noted to Accra 100.5 FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ mid-morning show host Nana Romeo.



Credited as the ultimate pioneer of the Hiplife genre of Ghana, a blend of the iconic Highlife genre and America’s Hiphop genre, Reggie Rockstone cited how he distinguished himself from elder music makers like Daddy Lumba when he came to Ghana from the diaspora in the 90s.

“His style is so unique and he’s done it over and over,” he returned to Blacko, Black Sherif’s nickname, again.



Suggesting names for the young artiste’s trendy style he brainstormed: “Vibe-Sherif, Sherif-Vibe, Sherif-Sound, Sound-Sherif, Sound-of-Sherif,” and as though inspired, exclaimed, “Villain-Sounds, the namesake of his album.”



Again on the naming, the rap legend and businessman cautioned Black Sherif to “forget the [word] life. If you add life to the name, it’ll come off corny.”



“So many ways but the sound is original. I don’t know who is making the music but he seems to use a very unique [production style] – and even his cadence,” he thought.



“In fact, I’m a big fan,” the Grand Papa pensively indicated.



Naming his music style “would be really good judging from what happened to me,” Reggie Rockstone maintained and cautioned: “When you finally do it, give the evidence so 30 years later, after your hard work, no one will come and claim you are not the originator. Have you heard?”