0
Menu
Entertainment

Create a name for your music style; set the trend – Reggie Rockstone to Black Sherif

73085674 Reggie Rockstone and Black Sherif

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Calling Ghanaian rap sensation Black Sherif his son, legendary rap musician Reggie Rockstone has advised the former to create a unique name for his music style.

“When you listen to my son Black Sherif, he doesn’t do Afrobeats, the music is also not exactly Hiplife, he is clearly moving in his own lane,” Mr Rockstone observed.

“You can see how the world [is receiving him]” he noted.

“So me, I’ve always said this, I don’t chase trends, I create trends,” he stated matter-of-factly before he added: “When others are making music in this direction, I’m going in the other direction.”

As if to indicate how challenging the trendsetter’s path is, he said, “Slowly, you [the audience] will see or notice it. And that’s how I move. It’s a fact.”

Black Sherif is “amazing. He is keeping to his lane,” the serial hitmaker noted to Accra 100.5 FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ mid-morning show host Nana Romeo.

Credited as the ultimate pioneer of the Hiplife genre of Ghana, a blend of the iconic Highlife genre and America’s Hiphop genre, Reggie Rockstone cited how he distinguished himself from elder music makers like Daddy Lumba when he came to Ghana from the diaspora in the 90s.

“His style is so unique and he’s done it over and over,” he returned to Blacko, Black Sherif’s nickname, again.

Suggesting names for the young artiste’s trendy style he brainstormed: “Vibe-Sherif, Sherif-Vibe, Sherif-Sound, Sound-Sherif, Sound-of-Sherif,” and as though inspired, exclaimed, “Villain-Sounds, the namesake of his album.”

Again on the naming, the rap legend and businessman cautioned Black Sherif to “forget the [word] life. If you add life to the name, it’ll come off corny.”

“So many ways but the sound is original. I don’t know who is making the music but he seems to use a very unique [production style] – and even his cadence,” he thought.

“In fact, I’m a big fan,” the Grand Papa pensively indicated.

Naming his music style “would be really good judging from what happened to me,” Reggie Rockstone maintained and cautioned: “When you finally do it, give the evidence so 30 years later, after your hard work, no one will come and claim you are not the originator. Have you heard?”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso