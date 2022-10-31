Creative Arts and Tourism is the 3rd biggest contributor to Ghana’s GDP - Minister

Tourism and Creative Arts Minister, Mr. Ibrahim Awal Mohamed, has stated that his sector is the third contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to Mr. Awal, the Creative arts sector is the third contributor after Cocoa, and gold placed first and second respectively.



He made this comment whiles predicting that his industry will overtake the cocoa sector and become the number one GDP contributor in 2024,2025.



“The tourism arts and culture is number three in terms of contributing to Ghana’s GDP. After Cocoa and gold, we are number 3. But we want to be number one. By 2024, 2025, we want to be number one. Are we are going to be number one insha Allah,” he stated at a press briefing in Accra.



Giving a cue on how his outfit intends to achieve the said target, Mr. Mohamed Awal added;



“We are targeting one million visitors this year. Each visitor spends an average of $2,400. Before the Covid, they were spending $2,800. They spend between 12days to 2 weeks. We are hoping that by 2024, 2025, we gather over 1.5million visitors.

"So if we have over 1.5million people visiting. They spend from 12days to 2 weeks and spend an average of $2,400, wouldn’t we be hitting $3billion? By 2024, 2025, we want to be hitting that amount which will project us as the number one contributor to the country’s GDP.”



EB/BOG