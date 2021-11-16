Creative industry players need education on who they really are – Koka

Koka, Entertainment critic

Entertainment critic and artiste manager, Koka, has asserted that most stakeholders in the Ghanaian Creative Arts industry are ignorant of who they are, their roles as creatives and what they need from the police as creatives.

Interviewed on Showbiz Xtra which is hosted by Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM, he said this in relation to what he observed at the recent stakeholders meeting with the IGP.



According to Koka, “A lot of Creative Art people don’t even know what they do and what they need from the police so personally, I didn’t want to ask any question at the meeting because it got to a point I was feeling bad about the type of questions they were asking”.



“If you listen to some of the things we even said, you’ll see that as Creative Arts people, we need a lot of education about who we are and what we do”, he said.



In view of this, Koka suggested that the IGP should have invited leaders of specific groups and told them the basis of the meeting so that they could have prepared with their people and come present their needs.

Further talking about how creative writers sometimes choose to put out certain news stories about specific people which puts them in a certain light, he used Bulldog as an instance.



“We always insult and attack the likes of Bulldog, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and George Quaye but we came out to have an open conversation with Kofi Boakye and Bulldog said that he knows Shatta more than we know him, and what was happening was beyond what we were seeing so they should allow him to talk to Shatta”.



He disclosed that Bulldog took over the situation and calmed things down yet this is the same person that people always attack and insult about every bad thing.



Judging from this, he bashed the people who put out the negative news for choosing to focus only on that, leaving the good thing that Bulldog did despite the fact that it was newsworthy.