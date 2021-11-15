Creative writers need to be filtered – Koka

Koka, Entertainment critic

Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Koka, has suggested that some policies be introduced to filter people who call themselves creative writers – the qualified from the unqualified.

Talking about the recent incident at the meeting between the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Creative Arts industry players where Shatta Wale disrupted the meeting by storming out for being confronted by police when he took out his phone to record.



Koka, in an interview with Doctar Cann on Showbiz Xtra which airs on Happy FM, spoke on this issue. He said, “My biggest goof was the creative writers who invaded our space and made it seem like it was about them, sending out reports and information while they understood the code of operation was privacy”.



He adviced creative writers to learn what information to put out and what information not to put out because with Shatta’s scene, for instance, there was the order that no one should record. He added that when the IGP met with the media, no information came out, and it was the same when he met with the pastors and the footballers, hence, creative writers need to learn from that.

On Koka’s accord, almost 60 percent of people who say they are creative writers only blow dirt onto the creative industry because they feel bad news sells and gives them numbers, however, that is not the best thing to do.



To control this, he suggested, “I feel we need a lot of cleaning and we also need to define who a creative writer even is. There should be evidence of your work and how you even promote our creative nature because someone can say he is a creative writer but the best he has probably ever done is to taint the image of people”.