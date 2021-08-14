Creative writers who influence policies and change destinies are rare in Ghana – GAW President

Francis Gbormittah, President of the Ghana Association of Writers

The President of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), Mr. Francis Gbormittah has blamed the unavailability of creative writers capable of influencing policies and changing destinies on “the chew and pour” syndrome in the educational system in Ghana which he said only prepares students for examinations.

That, he explained does not nurture creativity and talents and could be dangerous as the consciousness of the people stands to be awakened by proper and effective writers.



He made the remark during the maiden graduation and launch of Ghana writers Marathon class of 2021 at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Conference Hall in Accra yesterday on the theme: “Attaining, Maintaining and Sustaining a Literary eco-system in Ghana”.



Mr. Gbormittah explained that good books must be produced since the reading of such materials has pre-potentials to change the development course of Ghana adding that it will change the sense of hopelessness that has eaten deep into our people especially the underprivileged.



According to him, such hopelessness and the complete frustration that accompany it, if unrestrained could eventually take ways that are usually unsafe hence the need to look at creative writing as a major component and partner in engendering national cohesion and development.



Mr. Gbormittah bemoaned the attitude of publishers who are mostly interested in publishing textbooks as compared to other creative writing materials and said this is one of the primary setbacks for professionals in the writing field alongside piracy issues and the absence of the culture of reading which he explained must be prioritized and critically looked at.



He also pleaded with Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture not to focus only on Tourism but embrace the creative Art group, give them adequate support to grow that area through policy formulation such as the National Reading policy across all sectors to enhance the fortunes of the creative art industry players.

Mr. Prince Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana writers Marathon group explained the reasoning behind the use of the word “marathon” which he said stands for speed, stamina and strength, which explains the art of writing.



“The Ghana Writers Marathon is a brainchild of Ghanaian- American writer who garnered the support of friends from the literary circles, started this initiative at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to give back to society what he learnt as an African creative living in the United States of America”, he opined



On his part, although the pandemic locked a lot of people indoors, the Ghana writers Marathon class did not waste it but took to achieving their aims and objectives and by so doing raised twelve (12) writers, eleven (11) of whom are males and Alberta Zormelo the only female.



Mr. Mensah urged the public to look out for their manuscript which will be flooding the Ghanaian market and advised Ghanaians and readers to patronize their own and learn from the publications, values and cultures that still remain relevant in these times to appreciate their culture as well as boost their self-image.



Mr. Geoffrey Boham, CEO of Erratic Truths, a non-governmental organization into the promotion, empowerment and wellbeing of women who is also a sponsor of the Ghana writers Marathon, congratulated the graduands and also urged companies to support such noble initiatives to support the growth of the youth for a better future which is solely reliant on the youth.