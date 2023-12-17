Creatively mix Ghanaian songs and popular Nigerian hits at events – Dr Cryme to DJs

Ghanaian rapper, Dr Cryme

D Cryme known in real life as Darlington Agyekum, a Ghanaian rapper, has told Disc Jockeys (DJs) to find a creative way of promoting Ghanaian songs.

The popular musician said DJs must find a way to mix Ghanaian songs with popular Nigerian music which has become the most sought-after at events.



“DJs must find a way to still chip in our Ghanaian songs even when people request songs from Nigeria and other countries.



He told Amansan Krakye observed by MyNewsGh.com “We have to collectively set up an agenda to creatively mix the songs from Ghana with those that aren’t from here.

“We don’t need to neglect our songs even though people will be requesting different ones at our events which is not bad,” he revealed on Property FM in Cape Coast.



“Let’s say a DJ is playing a Nigerian song, he can equally mix a Ghanaian song with the beats of that Nigerian song which most DJs do at events”.