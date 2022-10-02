Creatives should discard their sense of entitlement – Okraku-Mantey

Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has said observations made within the public domain suggest a great sense of entitlement among creatives.

Okraku-Mantey's comments are in response to the ongoing debate about the lack of support for the creative arts industry. According to the politician, individuals within the creative arts industry do not promote Ghana alone. The government and other stakeholders, he said, contribute immensely to the industry.



"I do not know why there is a feeling that it is only the people in the art who work for Ghana," he said.



The government appointee highlighted that it is a daily chorus sung by many creatives in Ghana and thus needs to be stopped.



"I often hear, ‘we (creatives) are the ones who sell Ghana’. I have been hearing this even before I became a minister in the creative industry.



"Everybody in this country in the workforce contributes to the image of Ghana. The politicians who go to UN to speak, do so in the interest of Ghana. Therefore, the entitlement that we are the only ones who sell Ghana is not entirely true. I want us to change that conversation," he expressed.



Okraku-Mantey was responding to recent social media posts by musicians and other creatives about their role in influencing tourism in Ghana.

The minister was particularly responding to a tweet by Sarkodie where the rapper bemoaned the lack of support for creatives despite their roles in putting Ghana on the map.



Okraku-Mantey made these comments during the entertainment review show with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM.



Watch the maiden edition of E-Forum below.







