Crime-action thriller 'The Agency' to be premiered on October 1

Some cast and crew at the unveiling of the premiere in Accra

Source: GNA

Crime-action thriller “The Agency” by Cine-God Studios and Vascan Studios USA, is set to be released nationwide in October 2022.

The movie will make its world premiere on October 1, 2022, at the Silverbird Cinemas within the Accra Mall and West hills Mall in Accra.



Mr Abu Iddris (the ‘Cine-God’), Director of the movie, in a media engagement on Monday, said the premiere “promises to be full of glitz and glam with the presence of many celebrities, sponsors, partners, the cast and crew of the movie, other industry players and fans in attendance.”



The “Agency” features a host of very talented actors, including the legendary Mr Oscar Provencal of “Inspector Bediako” fame, John Dumelo, Prince David Osei, Salma Mumin, Beverly Afaglo, Cecilia Anno-Barnieh.



Written and executive produced by Mr Amin Ramart (Vascan Studios) with a simple ‘good-over-evil’ theme, the “Agency,” is a Ghanaian blockbuster with hyper-realistic action design that no or very few, if any, have attempted in Ghana with a completely Ghanaian cast and crew.



The movie tells the story of a very powerful government security agency which was formed to handle the government’s top-secret operations, but gets corrupted under the leadership of a highly connected female government appointee who uses the agency for back-door business dealings, hence, causing the emergence of a group of highly skilled individuals to embark on a self-sanctioned perilous mission to end the corruption and abuse.

Mr Iddris said the main goal of the movie production was to entertain its cherished Ghanaian populace.



He said the movie also defied gender stereotyping in the Ghanaian film industry where lead action roles were typically reserved for men while lead drama roles were solely set aside for women.



“By casting women in lead roles on both sides of the action, the Agency movie boldly proves that Ghana has great female actors who if empowered with the necessary skills and led by great directors, can take on roles like these and even more challenging ones.”



“The ‘Agency’ movie also serves as inspiration for other Ghanaian filmmakers. From writing to post-production, the film was made in Ghana by a Ghanaian cast and crew and with much less funds than it would typically take to make films of its standard,” he added.



He underscored the importance of co-production in the Ghanaian movie industry but added that such collaborations would be fruitful when done by like-minded people with similar visions.

Mr Ramart, expressing his excitement over the success of the production, said, “I cannot overemphasise the commitment of the cast and crew. It is such a joy to see what you’ve put on paper come to life. I am really excited with what we have been able to accomplish.”



He assured that they would produce more of such movies and called on citizens and corporate institutions to push for the movie to break Ghana’s boundaries.



“We’ll do everything we can to push for the promotion of this movie widely within the continent and internationally. However, we cannot do this alone. This movie can only go far when the support from you is massive,” he said.



Recounting their experiences on set, Mr Provencal said throughout this production was the toughest he had worked with.



He said having a female playing the lead action role was groundbreaking and a step in the right direction for women to take similar lead action roles.

Cecilia Anno-Barnieh said it was rare to find ladies play lead action roles in movies and the opportunity given to her to play such a role showed that women had the potential to step up and show their worth in the industry.



She was however quick to add that it had been an exhaustive time on set, especially with the many dangerous stunts one had do.



Beverly Afaglo lauded the Director for always keeping them on their toes, with Prince David Osei, adding that, “his type is needed to push actors and actresses to the limit and not to pamper them.”