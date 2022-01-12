Criss Waddle accuses Joey B of failing to adhere to his promise

Joey B and Criss Waddle

Criss Waddle calls Joey B out for not calling him as promised

Joey B replies Criss Waddle in accusation tweet



Joey B performed at the Wildaland Festival performance



Ghanaian rapper, Criss Waddle, has called out Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, also known as Joey B, for failing to fulfil a promise he made to him.



According to Criss Waddle, Joey B reached out to him making known his intentions for them to record a song together but has failed to reach out for the past eleven days.



“Joey B says he Dey call me make we enter studio e be 11 days be this the call still no arrive on my phone screen, This album eh….Only God knows,” he tweeted on January 11, 2022.



Joey B, who saw the post quickly replied to the rapper stating that he had called twice and couldn’t get through to him but would like them to keep their conversation going on Twitter.

“King I call you twice, number off. the way I no dey reach you, make we just chat for here,” he replied.



The ‘Tonga’ hitmaker in December performed at the first edition of the Wildaland International Festival held in Shai Hills on December 26 and 27 respectively which was graced by prominent Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians.



At the event, Joey B delivered a creative performance when he experienced technical glitches yet found a way to entertain his fans while Mr Drew on the other hand disappointed his fans when he walked off the stage during his performance.



The artiste is the composer of the popular Ghanaian songs ‘Tonga’, ‘Strawberry’, ‘Cigarette’ among others and has been in the Ghanaian music scene for awhile with lots of collaborations with other artistes.



