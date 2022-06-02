1
Menu
Entertainment

Criss Waddle opens up on Okese 1 and Medikal’s beef

Criss Waddle Ghanaian Musician, Criss Waddle

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Criss Waddle has opened up on Okese 1 and Medikal’s beef.

The AMG Business boss revealed in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM monitored by Zionfelix.net that he settled a beef between Okese and Medikal before Okese 1 came to the limelight.

He recalled Okese called him on the phone to complain about something that Medikal has done.

Waddle said he quickly called Medikal, a meeting was scheduled for the issue to be resolved within five minutes.

He indicated that they reignited their beef following Okese 1’s issue with Andy Dosty.

Criss Waddle stated that Okese had the conviction that Medikal said something to Andy after he [Andy] tweeted that Medikal reached out to him.

Meanwhile, Medikal only told Andy Dosty to cool down because Okese is part of them.

Just as the first beef was settled, Criss posited they should have followed the earlier path but if Okese thinks he has grown past that level, then he needed to stay out of that issue.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game