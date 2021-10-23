Criticism will not halt my banter – Sadiq Abdullai

CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai

Known for his frequent wisecracks, and the recent brouhaha with Shatta Wale, CEO of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Abdullai Abu, has made it known that he won't cease the banter anytime soon.

Speaking in an interview with NY DJ on Y102.5FM’s Ryse N Shyne Show, Sadiq expressed that “I like to have banters, one of the things I hate is when people try to shut others down for speaking the truth or laying down facts.”



According to him, you have to have a thick skin and the ability to understand human nature because things you may not like will come up at you.



“I like it when people tell me to my face. I do not take offence at all, criticism is normal.”

Prior to his current role, Sadiq served as the Country Director of Transsnet’s music streaming service Boomplay leading the setting up of the music streaming service’s office in Ghana, building a team and helping it acquire nearly 3.5 million users as well as content from every relevant Ghanaian content owner.



He was also the co-founder of Muse Africa, a millennial targeted music, lifestyle and entertainment brand where he served as the founding CEO of the brand till 2018.



With a degree in marketing communications studies from the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Sadiq is currently pursuing a post-graduate LLB.