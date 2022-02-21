Critics insult me because I'm loud and outspoken - Nana Yaa Brefo

Nana Yaa says the arrest of journalists is becoming too much

Ghanaian journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo has disclosed that her high spirit and outspoken nature upset some people, reason they resort to attacks on her personality.



She has been tagged as 'ugly' by critics who sometimes tell her to the face that she looks like a man, she said while noting that these negative and hate comments don't get to her.



The Angel FM presenter in an interview with Zionfelix intimated that she is usually insulted just because she is loud.

"The insult I get on social media has got to do with them saying I look like a man... I think they insult me because I am loud. As a woman, when you are outspoken, they need to box you with something physical."



Explaining why she somethings goes hard when addressing issues, the broadcaster noted that authorities in the country only understand two words, 'demonstration and strike actions'.



"I don't know why I am loud but you have to be if you want to be recognized out there. I am a bit loud but I have a limit... In Ghana, sometimes when you want something, you ought to demonstrate or go on a strike. You know what you are saying is right but if you are not forceful, that person will not feel the impact," she stated.



Nana Brefo however noted that she is measured when it comes to her utterance on radio adding that she backs her words with evidence.



"I am very careful, I know I'm loud but I am careful. I don't really insult much on air. It is not something that will get you angry... Media goes with responsibility. To some extent, being loud has nothing to do with insults. You have to be factual about what you say. Some people can push you into a certain corner so before you realize it, you've said something with evidence so you should be careful."

She however lamented the increase in the arrest of Ghanaian journalists and has also called on her colleagues to tread cautiously and avoid being used as puppets.



"I have said on the radio that the arrest of journalists is gradually getting out of hand. Some of it you can be let go but we media people must also be a bit responsible," Nana Yaa advised.



