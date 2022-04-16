0
Cubana Priest rains money on Rick Ross

Sat, 16 Apr 2022

American rapper, Rick Ross made money rain on fans during his performance at the Easter show after Cubana Chief Priest sparked it off.

The Maybach Music Group executive, arrived Lagos on Thursday after 10 years for his Easter concert dubbed, “Rick Ross Live show.”

The show featured popular artistes including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, The Cavemen, among others who thrilled guests to some pulsating performances.

One of the highlights of the night was when Rick Ross took to the stage and while he performed one of his popular tracks “Blowing Money Fast”.

Popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest made crisps N200naira notes on the American rapper for several minutes uninterruptedly.

Touched by the celebrity barman’s gesture, the “Rich Forever” rapper also brought out a bundle of crisp $100 bills and sprayed it in different direction of the crowd as they scrambled to pick as many notes as possible.

