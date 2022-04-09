Cubana is my most playful song ever - Joeboy

Joeboy, Nigerian Singer and Songwriter

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joseph Akinwake Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has stated that his latest single Cubana is the most played song he has ever produced.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, Joeboy said, “I’m at this phase where I’m trying out new stuff and different vibes because I feel like music is very dynamic and it shouldn’t always come out the way people always expect, I wanted to try something totally different”.



He believes that as an artiste, doing this and exploring is the beauty of arts because it shows the ability of the artiste and how they can try new things from another angle.



“Cubana is one of those types of releases where I was in the studio trying to make a heartbreak song and stuff and the producer just kept playing this particular bounce and I said let’s play with this and we dropped it,” he explained.

Comparing Cubana to one of his hit songs 'Alcohol’ he explained that ‘Alcohol’ came with a lot of pain although a lot of people enjoyed the song.



“It came from a place of pain and it’s actually a very soulful song for me and so far, I think it’s one of my most serious personal songs ever,” he added.