Current crop of Gospel musicians don’t seek God’s direction – Amy Newman

Amy Newman Anan Amy Newman

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ace Ghanaian Gospel musician Amy Newman has said the current Gospel musicians have been smart enough to add the business aspect of music to their career.

Amy Newman is, however of the view that, after adding the business aspect of the job, the current crop of musicians do not seek God’s guidance anymore but do things with their own will and power.

“Our children are doing the real music but we did ministry. We did exactly what God told us to do," she said.

"Today, there is also a competition, so, people want to do music because somebody has released a song so they don’t wait for God’s direction before releasing a song. T

"hey just record whatever comes to their mind, that’s all," Amy Newman told Agyemang in an interview on TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

According to her, “the secret behind music recorded earlier was the love we had for Christ and the love of God that is in you."

