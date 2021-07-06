Current crop of actors do not make compelling movies – Ghanaian filmmaker claims

Francis Frempong-Manson is a Ghanaian filmmaker

Ghanaian filmmaker, Francis Frempong-Manson, popularly known as 'Nkosuohene', has alleged that the current crop of filmmakers are not pulling their weights as they ought to.



According to him, the current crop of actors these days are only focused on being famous, rather than the quality and skilful executions of their characters.



Recounting the days when actors would go the extra mile to shoot scenes; and sometimes sponsor the activities on set, the filmaker said he is convinced that the zeal and passion of actors in recent times have died off.



“Currently, aside from money, there is fame, technology, and video editing: even now, slaps do not land directly on actors’ faces because screenplay is present. However, the actors are just not pulling their weights to make interesting movies,” he said on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra monitored by GhanaWeb.