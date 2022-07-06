Current rappers are better than those Ghana had back in the days - Okyeame Kwame

Rapper, Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame, nicknamed Mr Versatile and Rap Doctor, has observed that the current crop of rappers that emerged after his era are "way better" than them.



According to him, young rappers have developed a better flow and have produced good tunes that have topped charts locally and internationally.



He has commended rappers for their effort in sustaining rap music in the country.

He clarified that although his colleagues, Reggie Rockstone, Exdoe, Obrafour, Bright of Buk Bak, Chicago, Lord Kenya, and VIP paved the way, the new school rappers in the industry have done remarkably well.



“These guys are standing on the shoulders of giants like Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya; what people don’t know is these young rappers are way better than us. Kwame Yogot and the rest. They are much much better than us,” he said.



The rapper, who has been in the industry for almost two decades, told entertainment journalist, Ibrahim Ben-Barko, that there weren't enough rappers back in his days, but now the field is saturated with rap talents.



“When we started rap, there were just a few rappers, Bright of Buk Bak, Exdoe, Chicago, Reggie Rockstone, VIP and Obrafour. We were just a few. Now, everyone knows how to rap and the world has become so small through the internet,” Okyeame Kwame added.