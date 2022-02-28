Curse be onto artistes who charge low wages - Bulldog

Bulldog

Artiste manager, Bulldog has invoked curses on artistes who charge low wages for performances.

According to him, such musicians are selfish.



“Any artiste who charges low wages for performances is selfish and will be punished by God", he said in Twi. "You work with a team of four or five who are all depending on you. So if you go and take that two thousand, how much will you take and how much are you going to give to your people?”



In his submission on UTV's United Showbiz, Bulldog advised gospel musicians on the need to charge more for the work they do and not look down on their craft.

On pastors who fail to pay for the services of gospel artistes, Bulldog indicated that Jesus Christ does not condone foolishness and as people who pride themselves on being Christians, they need to follow the steps of Christ.



“Jesus doesn’t support foolishness. You should beat the pastors in the church and destroy the instruments in the church,” he said.