Cut Sarkodie some slack - DKB to critics

DKB to critics of Sarkodie

Sarkodie slammed for tweeting about fuel price hike

DKB advises critics of Sarkodie



Drivers call off strike



DKB has asked critics of Sarkodie to cut the rapper some slack because unlike some celebrities, Sarkodie did not campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 presidential elections.



The comedian took to his Twitter handle to ask Ghanaians to take it easy on Sarkodie after the rapper shared a post about the plight of Ghanaians.



“The people are going through it!!! We always do!!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive,” Sarkodie tweeted, Monday.



His tweet was met with criticisms as many felt betrayed by the rapper but DKB has requested that Ghanaians channel that anger to celebrities who adorned themselves in party regalia and give Sarkodie a break.

“Guys abeg Sarkodie didn't show party colours for NPP, as far as last political season is concerned. He may have made suggestive comments.



"Please cut him some slack and spread the vawulence on the celebrities who were in party t-shirts etc, they are the real colour showers”, the comedian asserted.



Meanwhile, DKB has asserted that supporters of the New Patriotic Party are quick to tag critics as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if they spoke up about the current hike in fuel prices.



On Monday, December 6, 2021, the country witnessed a strike action by private commercial drivers. The drivers were protesting the high cost of fuel after their incessant calls on the government for a reduction yielded no results. Their sit-down strike left many commuters who patronise public transport stranded.



