Cutting my hair was a scary experience - MzVee

MzVee 32i.png Singer, MzVee

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MzVee outdoors a new look

Singer speaks on her decision to cut her hair

Fans react to MzVee's transformation

Award-winning singer, MzVee, has explained that the decision to cut her 'envious' shoulder level natural hair was to unlock a new chapter in her life.

The 29-year-old singer who turns 30 years in a few days shocked fans on the red carpet of the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with her new look.

She has ditched her long natural hair for short hair.

Many wondered what might have caused the big chop which according to MzVee was one of her scariest moments although she's in love with the new transformation.

In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb on May 10, the 'Coming Home' singer shared a video of the process with a caption that read: "Cutting my hair was such an amazing and scary experience at the same time!"

It seems the singer wanted to make a bold statement ahead of her 10th anniversary in the Ghanaian music industry.

MzVee is considered one of the country's most successful female singers who has worked with top artistes including Nigeria's Tiwa Savage.

"I am so ready for this next chapter of my life!! Celebrating 10 YEARS in the Ghanaian music industry and turning #30years in a few weeks!! #1030Album loading!!! I’m so excited," read the post.

