Cwesi Oteng consoles Dede Ayew

Cwesi Oteng

Award-winning gospel artiste Cwesi Oteng has bemoaned the culture of celebrating heroes only when they are dead and gone.

In a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, he wrote that “Ghana praises their heroes when they are gone. One day, people will wish Dede Ayew was on the pitch”.



The post follows the massive backlash that greeted the Ghana Black Stars after their poor performance in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon with some Ghanaians verbally assaulting the Ayew brothers.



Some fans who were unhappy with the team’s performance took a swipe at the Captain, Dede Ayew, and his brother, Jordan Ayew stating that the Black Stars is not their father’s property.



In defense of the two, Cwesi Oteng noted that one day the same people criticising Dede would wish he was on the pitch scoring for Ghana.



The ‘God dey bless me’ hitmaker said that people now celebrate Asamoah Gyan and never saw it then when he was the captain of the Black Stars.



He posted a picture of Dede Ayew with captions, "Ghana praises their Hero’s when they are gone. One day people will wish Dede Ayew was on the pitch. Today Asamoah Gyan is hero wow, wish we saw it then."

His post attracted several comments. Whilst others believed what he posted were facts, others also believed the captain of the Black Stars, Dede Ayew could have done better.



A comment from his follower jojesphaidoo99 read, ‘for this tournament he underperformed’. Another comment from I am -mike88 resd ‘we would have qualified if this guy played much’



However a comment from jasonelloobass affirm Cwesi’s position and read, ‘



‘facts’.



Ghana Black Stars was eliminated from AFCON 2021 after they failed to progress to the group stages of the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.



