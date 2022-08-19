0
Menu
Entertainment

Cwesi Oteng loses mother; asks fans to pray for his family

Cwesi Oteng Coat.png Gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel music star and Pastor Cwesi Oteng is requesting prayers from his fans for his family following the demise of his mother.

Breaking the news, the ‘Mercy’ hitmaker asked his patrons on social media, “Please bear our family in your prayers and best wishes.”

According to the musician’s Instagram post, the unfortunate passing of his mother, Margaret Esi Nketiah, happened on the night of Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

He revealed it was “from complications following a short illness” which he did not disclose.

Creative industry figures who left condolences under the post included music executive Kaywa, media personality Andy Dosty and Cece Twum.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost