Cyberbullying made us suicidal - Serwaa Amihere

• Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba shamed a cyberbully

• The young man has been identified as Journalist Albert



• The broadcaster adds that victims of cyberbullying sometimes consider suicide



Broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere, of GHOne TV, has clapped back at critics who have questioned an approach against a cyberbully who attended a recently held audition by their media house.



A young man identified as Journalist Albert was humiliated by a panel made up of broadcasters; Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere after he was identified as the face behind a Twitter account known to bully individuals by levelling false accusations against them.



He had previously attacked Serwaa and Nana Aba but was bold to audition for a show where he was going to be mentored by the two after passing the audition stage.

Nana Aba in a viral clip put the cyberbully on the spot when he questioned his "horrible behaviour" on Twitter.



“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know?...you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” Nana Aba dared him.



A section of the public have argued that the move by the panellist was "harsh" but reacting to this, Serwaa, who has been a victim of the young man in a tweet addressed the effects of cyberbullying.



According to her, people who are targets of trolls sometimes contemplate taking their own lives when dragged on social media for the wrong reason.



She described individuals who are spoken against their approach as "hypocrites".

"Sit there and talk about ethical principles. Hypocrites. When people have bullied you till you become suicidal, then you can come back to have this conversation with us! Hypocrites!" she wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on November 15.







