D-Black gifts baby mama Range Rover on his birthday

Ghanaian rapper cum businessman, Desmond Kwesi Black, popularly known as D-Black alias The Enjoyment Minister gifted the mother of his children a Range Rover as he turned 35.



To celebrate his life and all the things he achieved in the previous year, the award-winning rapper also decided to get himself a brand new Mercedez S 550, sharing the news with the rest of the world in an Instagram post.

In a message to appreciate his children’s mother, he said “gifted the mother of my kids a Range. Always gotta appreciate the real ones. The smiles on my kid’s faces did it for me, let’s Appreciate the good ones. God bless us all.”



Birthday messages poured in from different people including other industry players like him, wishing 'The Enjoyment Minister' well as he turned 35.



