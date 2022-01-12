D-Black gifts himself a brand new Mercedez S 550 as he celebrates his birthday

Ghanaian Musician, D- Black

Ghanaian rapper cum businessman, Desmond Kwesi Black aka D-Black alias The Enjoyment Minister is celebrating his 35th birthday today, January 12, 2022.

To celebrate his life and all the things he achieved in the previous year, the award-winning rapper decided to get himself a brand new Mercedez S 550.



D-Black took to his Instagram page to share photos of the new car as he told the world how he was living the life he has always dreamed of.



The photos of the new Mercedez S 550 he shared were captioned:

"+1 so I got myself a New Mercedez S 550



Grateful for the Life & The Blessings God continues to show me. Grateful for the people that continue to support & love me. Grateful for it all.. Happy Birthday to the Enjoyment Minister"