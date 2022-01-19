D-Black petitions for Asamoah Gyan to play for the Black Stars

D-Black requests Ghanaians to sign petition for the come back of Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaians sign petition for Asamoah Gyan to play for the Black Stars

D-Black loses hope in the Black Stars



Ghana bows out of AFCON after losing to Comoros



Ghanaian rapper, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black has joined a petition to have the former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan play for the senior national team again.



‘The Enjoyment minister’ has launched a petition form, for Ghanaians to bring back former captain of the Black Stars to play for the national team again since Ghana may have a chance at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar this year.



“Pls share and sign this petition for Asamoah Gyan back to lead the BlackStars Team one last time. Thank you ~> https://chng.it/SHBH8N5spt,” he requested.



The unfortunate news hit as Comoros defeated Black Stars 3-2 in their final Group C game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana had 1 point from three games.

Ghanaians who watched the match have expressed their disappointment in the country's football team as they reminisce the glorious days as the Black Stars bowed out of the tournament.



Black Stars’ exit from the game has called for the petition to have the former Black Stars heavyweight striker, Asamoah Gyan play for the National team one more time.



Wendy Shay on the other hand has suggested to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) what they should do with the national team's winning bonuses and budget allocated to them.



According to her, GFA should fund Ghana music with the $25 million budget and winning bonuses the Ghana Black Stars were promised since they lost to Comoros Wednesday.



