D-Black’s night club slapped with GH¢480,000 fine for 'illegal connection'

D-Black owns Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge

Power supply to D-Black’s nightclub cut

Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge allegedly involved in illegal connection



Night club managers given 14-day ultimatum to pay fine



Managers of D-Black’s Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge in Accra are expected to pay a fine of GH¢480,248.00 following an alleged illegal connection, citinewsroom.com has reported.



The club is said to have been operating with power directly from the national grid- without a meter for twelve months. Power supply to the nightclub was disconnected on the back of accusations by the National Task Force of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Citi News reports that “managers of the facility have been given 14 days to make a payment or face prosecution.”



This development comes on the back of efforts by the ECG revenue task force to collect debts owed to the company and disconnect supply to defaulting customers including state agencies.

ECG task force on March 14, 2022, disconnected the power supply to Terminal 3 and other offices of the Kotoka International Airport over unpaid bills.



According to sources, the management of KIA owed ECG close to GH¢49 million in unpaid bills.



Other agencies that have suffered power cuts include the Accra Sports Stadium managed by the National Sports Authority.



Reports say the task force on Wednesday stormed parliament to cut the power supply to the legislative house over its indebtedness.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



